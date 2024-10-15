'Israeli Soldiers Killed' As Hezbollah 'Punishes' IDF For Fresh Infiltration Bid | Lebanon War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah has claimed to have inflicted new casualties on the Israeli Defense Forces following a significant attack on an infiltrating Israeli platoon. The Lebanese group announced a successful retaliatory strike against Israeli forces advancing towards Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. According to Hezbollah, as three Merkava tanks approached the town's outskirts, their fighters launched guided missiles, achieving direct hits. The attack reportedly resulted in fire erupting from the vehicles, with casualties among the occupants.