BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Richard Leonard Show: Is America Ready for Another War?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 11/21/2023

Richard Leonard Show


Nov 19, 2023


In the 87th episode of The Richard Leonard Show, Richard and Jason engage in a passionate discussion about America's readiness for another war. Highlighting ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, the hosts express their skepticism at America's capacity and willingness to jump into another conflict right after two decades in the Middle East. They also explored the monetary and human costs of war, including the impact on veterans and their families. The episode further highlights the importance of checking government involvement, political maneuvering in military decisions, and the urgent need for actual diplomacy.


This show is made possible by our friends at Cortez Wealth Management, please consider checking out this America First Patriot and proud Christian father and husband for your retirement and asset growth strategies: http://cortezwm.com/

50% OFF TODAY!! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com


Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. https://goldco.com/stew


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wrsz4-the-richard-leonard-show-is-america-ready-for-another-war.html

Keywords
americaveteransisraelmiddle eastwargovernmentukraineimpactfamiliesconflictsreadyjasondiplomacyrichard leonardpolitical maneuveringmonetary costhuman costmilitary decisions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy