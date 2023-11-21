The Richard Leonard Show: Is America Ready for Another War?

Richard Leonard Show





Nov 19, 2023





In the 87th episode of The Richard Leonard Show, Richard and Jason engage in a passionate discussion about America's readiness for another war. Highlighting ongoing conflicts in Israel and Ukraine, the hosts express their skepticism at America's capacity and willingness to jump into another conflict right after two decades in the Middle East. They also explored the monetary and human costs of war, including the impact on veterans and their families. The episode further highlights the importance of checking government involvement, political maneuvering in military decisions, and the urgent need for actual diplomacy.





