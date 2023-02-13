Just How Far Will The Toxic Chemicals From The Ohio Train Derailment Spread?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How far will the water in Ohio spread?
This could get really bad.
"The East Palestine railway disaster has spilled several highly toxic chemicals into the Ohio River which connects directly to the Mississippi. Wildlife in waterways over 2 miles from the spill has died. Construction crews simply covered some parts of the spill without completely cleaning the chemicals, which estimates to have penetrated as deep as 150ft in the ground.
The following chemicals have been spilled into the Ohio river and are flowing southward:
1. Vinyl Chloride
2. Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl
3. Ethylhexyl Acrylate
4. Isobutylene
5. Butyl Acrylates
The Ohio River flows southwesterly to the MS and from there hits several states. The following states are expected to have compromised water:
Pennsylvania
West Virginia
Kentucky
Tennessee
Indiana
Illinois
Missouri
Arkansas
Louisiana
Mississippi
Alabama
Georgia
We will report more on this as additional information is released.
Thank you and God bless. Stay safe, Stay Sanctified."
#sanctifiedsurvival #EPA #Palestine #ohio #water #disaster