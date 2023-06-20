KONNECH PROVIDED PROGRAMMERS IN CHINA PRIVATE DATA OF U.S.-BASED ELECTION WORKERS

We continue to learn more about Konnech's alleged efforts to hand off the private data of U.S.-based election workers.





True the Vote's Catherine Engelbrecht joined Emerald Robinson to discuss the very latest.





Viewer Comment:

The Konnech database was used for committing election fraud in the US. Along with election worker's data, it had names of judges, govt. officials, Corporate CEOs, and FBI/DOJ. I understand that transactions were in the database, as well. Los Angeles dropped the case against Konnech. There's no doubt that in pursuing the case, some of the compromising contents would have to be disclosed. Everything is being done by our illegitimate courts and government to make sure election fraud information isn't disclosed.





https://rumble.com/v2v678q-konnech-provided-programmers-in-china-private-data-of-u.s.-based-election-w.html