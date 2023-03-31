WARNING The Fed Is COMING for Your Money! Ep 264

Glenn Beck





March 29, 2023





The recent atrocious shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, further reveals just how sick our nation truly is. And unfortunately, there are few honest conversations currently taking place about fixing it, because our corporate media is too busy blaming conservative news outlets like the Daily Wire. Tonight on Glenn TV, Glenn speaks with Daily Wire host Michael Knowles, who both addresses the blame and also explains how the Daily Wire plans to handle the accusations: "We’re safe here. I hope. We are upping that security now." Then, Glenn looks at the imminent changes facing the global financial system. A new economic order is coming, and the U.S. DOLLAR doesn’t seem to be in the plans. What will that new financial system look like for YOU? And is the federal government’s new payment portal, called FedNow, the beginning of a digital dollar or central bank digital currency? Glenn answers all these questions, and then he is joined by former Assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley. She exposes the FedNow system for its hidden, ulterior motive: “It will be the END of your economic freedom.”





