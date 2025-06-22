BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250624 S3EJunSpecial7) Xavier and Youth Perspectives BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
9 followers
2 months ago

CTP S3EJunSpecial7 46m 13s before audio editing

CTP S3EJunSpecial7 NOTES ( listen (Tue Jun 24 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: TheLibertyBeacon "Bread And Circus (redux)"

CTP (S3EJunSpecial7) Faith, Freedom, and Finding Your Voice

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

Xavier, an 18-year-old from Chicago with a Catholic background, shares his journey of political awakening and how COVID restrictions sparked his curiosity about government control and personal freedoms.

• Born and raised in Chicago with a Catholic upbringing that shaped his early worldview

• COVID vaccine mandates and restrictions became a turning point in his political awareness

• Growing up in left-leaning Chicago initially influenced his political perspectives until he began his own research

• The concept of "bread and circus" – how governments use distractions to maintain control over populations

• Social media functioning as modern society's biggest distraction and tool for speech control

• Cancel culture and how those who preach tolerance are often the least tolerant

• Educational experiences that seemed more focused on indoctrination than critical thinking

• The importance of debate and open dialogue versus insult-based arguments

• How younger generations are becoming more inquisitive about power structures and government control

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- PodSite.fm (w/ deepCHAT): https://tinyurl.com/CTPonPodSite

- DeepCastPRO (now DeepCastCREATOR) for Podcasters: tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters (Claim FREE listing)

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- https://tinyurl.com/DeepCastPro4Podcasters

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S3EJunSpecial7 Audio: 46m 13s Tue Jun 24 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via (Bitchute,Brighton,DailyMotion(France),Rumble,YouTube)...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in

Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
