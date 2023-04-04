© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mothman of Point Pleasant | Small Town Monsters
In November Of 1966 A Car Full Of Kids Encountered A Creature Unlike Anything They'd Ever Seen Before. In The Weeks And Months To Follow, The Monster (Now Known As The Mothman) Was Sighted Again And Again On Country Roads And Around The State Of West Virginia. Over The Next Thirteen Months Point Pleasant Would Undergo One Of The Strangest Outbreaks Of Paranormal Activity The World Has Ever Seen. An Outbreak That Eventually Ended In Tragedy.
SOURCE:
https://youtu.be/BTo-jqwkOA4