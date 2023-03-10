© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.03.07 The Western world first adopted an attitude of appeasement and self-deception in the face of the CCP’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, but this will eventually lead to more severe consequences.
西方世界面对中共参与俄乌战争先采用了绥靖和自欺欺人的态度，但这终将带来更加严重后果。