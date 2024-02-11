"Med Bed" Technology Wellness Center Cape Canaveral Florida

"Med Bed" Type Technology is Here Now - See the "EEsystem" and Theraphi Plasma System

Come see and experience med bed type technology at the Staying Aliive Wellness Center at Cape Canaveral Florida. This wellness center features scaler energy "med bed" type technology which is scientifically proven to assist with cellular rejuvenation and more.





Staying Aliive Wellness Center Cape Canaveral Florida

Address: 166 Center St suite 200, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Hours: Open 24 hours

Phone: (321) 503-1670

https://www.stayingaliive.com





Welcome to the Staying Aliive Wellness Center in Cape Canaveral Florida featuring state of the art "med bed" type technology with the Energy Enhancement System otherwise known as the "EE System" and also the Theraphi Plasma Energy System. These are two of the most cutting edge technologies offering scaler wave energy fields and tapping into the early work of Nikola Tesla and other great scientists.





Schedule an appointment to come visit this amazing center and experience the benefits of this cutting edge technology which has been shown to have many rejuvenating health benefits.





About the Energy Enhancement System "EE System"

The Energy Enhancement System (EESystem TM) generates multiple bio-active life enhancing energy fields, including “scalar waves” which can allow cell regeneration, improve immune function, provide relief from pain, detoxify the body, elevate moods, and assist in balancing right and left hemispheres of the brain to increase energy levels.





This stunning technology, developed over 20 years by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, Ph.D, DNM, DCSJl, uses custom-installed computers to generate morphogenic energy fields that can promote healing. The "EE System" has been recognized at dozens of medical, scientific and professional conferences around the world.





About THERAPHI Plasma Energy System

Theraphi is the next evolution in the healing technologies pioneered by Nikola Tesla, Royal Raymond Rife, George Lakhovsky and Antoine Priore. It’s a bioactive plasma field device, modelled after the famous PRIORE device which was so successful against many diseases in France, particularly cancers and cysts. Theraphi device creates precise frequencies for the production of “Bio-Active Field” which effects the body’s cellular regenerative system, the actual "healing" system in the body. In this new revolutionary system, radio frequencies are used as a carrier wave for various frequency signatures. The robust solid-state emitters combined with a unique mixture of noble gases produce an extraordinary bio-active implosion, negentropy life giving plasma field. The Theraphi’s unique plasma generates longitudinal waves that can be used to send both information and energy and they can be imprinted with information patterns.





