Ash Wednesday, Fasting & Lent - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.76

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 23, 2023

Why do we receive ashes? Is Ash Wednesday a holy day of obligation? What are the Church's rules on fasting and abstinence? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC gives us answers to these and other questions about the holy season of Lent that we are entering into. This episode features a story about St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in Buffalo, NY and one of its founders, Amy Betros. This is a shining example of living Divine Mercy through utilizing time, talents, and treasures to do the work of God here on earth.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 76: Ash Wednesday, Fasting, and Lent





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBt8K2SxryU



