BRITISH GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES MILLIONS WILL DIE THIS YEAR FROM ANOTHER PANDEMIC

The British government has announced that it knows another pandemic is coming and that it knows millions of people are going to die. In fact, that's exactly how they worded everything. You can expect the British Isles to have lockdowns coming very soon and I doubt very much that the British people are going to do anything about it. I'm willing to bet that all of you cooperate exactly like you did the last time. Those lockdowns will come to Canada and the United States a little quicker than we all think.

Www.rumble.com/Kevinjjohnston

#Covid #covid-19 #Britain #England #Wales #Scotland #Ireland #UnitedKingdom #UnitedStates #Canada #pandemic #scandemic #masks