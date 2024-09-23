BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CA woman, 23, suffers severe reaction after hospital allegedly requires vaccines for treatment (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
189 views • 7 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel FOX 11 Los Angeles at:-

https://youtu.be/hTme-ZMV7j0?si=KW4co0bUD4kzHgvq  20 Sept 2024

An alleged vaccination to treat a blood condition left a 23-year-old woman turning purple.
