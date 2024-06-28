ICC Insider: Arrest Warrants Issued for Elites Who Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity'

The People's Voice





A consortium of world leaders are preparing the prosecution against the global authoritarian elite who tried to depopulate the world during the Covid plandemic.





According to insiders at the International Criminal Court, the European Union, and Capitol Hill, arrest warrants are being coordinated and 2024 will go down in history as the year the global elite were exposed for the psychopaths and ghouls they really are.





As election year continues to build and the media continue pumping the airwaves full of propaganda and manufactured narratives, it’s important to keep a very close eye on what the global elite are doing while everybody is distracted.





