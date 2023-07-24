BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Friday Service I The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Todd Coconato — The RemnantCheckmark Icon
77 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 07/24/2023

LIVE from the Remnant Revival Center in Gallatin, Tennessee!

Tonight's Sermon: "The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective"

Today we gather to explore the profound topic of fearing the Lord and why this fear is not a negative emotion but a divine invitation to a life of wisdom, understanding, and reverence. In a world that often encourages self-sufficiency and pride, the Bible calls us to approach God with awe and respect. Let us delve into the Scriptures to understand why fearing the Lord is not only a good thing but a fundamental aspect of our faith.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org

To support: www.ToddCoconato.com/give

To get Pastor Todd's brand new book, please go here: www.PastorToddBook.com

Keywords
godjesusfear of the lordtodd coconatoremnant newsremnant revival centerfriday service
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy