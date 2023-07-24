Friday Service I The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE from the Remnant Revival Center in Gallatin, Tennessee!
Tonight's Sermon: "The Fear of the Lord: A Reverent and Transformative Perspective"
Today we gather to explore the profound topic of fearing the Lord and why this fear is not a negative emotion but a divine invitation to a life of wisdom, understanding, and reverence. In a world that often encourages self-sufficiency and pride, the Bible calls us to approach God with awe and respect. Let us delve into the Scriptures to understand why fearing the Lord is not only a good thing but a fundamental aspect of our faith.
