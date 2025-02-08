Tryptophan metabolizes into tryptamine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Tryptophan. Why do we call it an essential amino acid? Because your body doesn't make it, because you must eat it. And I didn't say in a pill, and I didn't say in synthetic food. So this is why Kennedy: pharma, agriculture, big ag, all of them. That's all of HHS, Health and Human Services, the CDC, the NIH, the EPA, Dr David Lewis, Science For Sale. Ah, he was the EPA whistleblower from Atlanta, Dr Stephanie Seneff, the Toxic Legacy of Glyphosate. Well, what is tryptophan metabolized into? Ah, tryptamine, and how do you get the calming in that?
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 02/07/2025
The Real Dr Judy Show with host Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6i41v1-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html