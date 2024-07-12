26 Mile Road and Jeff Bohm - Libby Prill

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Local activist, former school board member, mother and grandmother, Libby Prill began following the corruption of elected officials in St. Clair County and the 26 Mile Road corridor expansion. Libby sat down with Eileen recently to talk about the Crane's Detroit article, where Commissioner Jeff Bohm stated that he had "an inter-governmental agreement with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel to industrialize 26 Mile Rd!





