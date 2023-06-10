© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anna Paulina Luna: CHS Referred to Joe Biden as "The Big Guy"; Expect Impeachment
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says that the CHS (Confidential Human Source) in the 1023 form referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy,” just like we saw in Hunter’s email. Wow.
She also said it’s very likely that Biden will be impeached and Rep. Comer is sending out more subpoenas next week.
