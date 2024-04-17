© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
timtruth UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception' Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Jtrig-art-of-deception:9
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wjzkokMtGb2E/
https://rumble.com/v4p4a3r-uk-jtrigs-the-art-of-deception-swap-the-real-for-the-false-and-vice-versa-l.html
UK JTRIG's 'The Art Of Deception': "Swap The Real For The False & Vice Versa" (Leaked Then Deleted)