Catholic Manhood Nuggets - Meek and Humble of Heart: God is good to us.





July 9th

Fourteenth Sunday

in Ordinary Time





Meek and Humble of Heart: God is good to us.





No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him" .... "Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves." (Matt 11:25-27)





Ours is a world which is in an all-out search for new idols, so dominated by the theme of unbelief.





The Father’s revelation is granted to those who are open to receive it and refused to the arrogant.





He does ask us to carry our cross daily, that is, to bear the burden of each day's duty, but once the cross is grasped firmly and lovingly it ceases to be a burden.





To put us into this world at this day and age, and give us the light of faith, and the knowledge of God and of His loving plans for us, which make the burdens of this life so relatively light and even so reasonable for us.





.... making our journey easier and safer.





