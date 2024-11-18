Putin Warns United States Over Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 18 2024

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday referred journalists to a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, in which he said allowing Ukraine to target Russia would significantly raise the stakes in the conflict. It would change “the very nature of the conflict dramatically,” Putin said at the time. “This will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia.” There you have it, here on Day 1,708 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, US President Joe Biden only has another 63 days left in the White House, and his handlers are making him do lots of stuff as his time winds down. Over the weekend he appeared in the Amazon rain forest to give speech on climate change, and watched the locals offer up prayers to their gods. He ominously intoned that “no one can stop the revolution that’s coming”, referring to the clean energy takeover of the fossil fuel industry. Biden also changed US policy towards Ukraine’s use of US long-range missiles, greatly complicating the playing field that Donald Trump will find himself on in a little over two months from now. If you were hoping that a Donald Trump presidency would solve all out problems, you might be surprised to find out how things are actually going to go. All this and more on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!



