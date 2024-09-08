BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doodlebug (1992, Amiga)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 8 months ago

Doodlebug is a platformer developed by British company Mutation Software and published by British company Core Design.

You play an anthropomorphic bug called Doodlebug and you get the task from a king to rescue his daughter, Princess Lady Bug.

The game has five worlds which divide into three stages and a boss stage. In the normal stages, you just need to get to the exit within a time limit. To defeat enemies, Doodlebug can make a Sonic-like spin in the air. He can also through magical crayons and erasers at enemies. There are three kinds of crayons, and each leave behind a different item when used. Red crayons leave behind balloons, blue ones leave behind umbrellas and green ones potions. Picking up a balloon will make you fly upwards for a while or until you hit an obstacle. An umbrella will soften your next steep fall (you take damage if you fall from large heights), a potion gives you invincibility for a short time. An eraser works like a smart bomb and will hurt all enemies on screen. There is also a fifth item to collect, a clock, which will freeze all enemies for a few seconds. All five items are limited in supply and can be found in the stages.
There also a few other items. Hearts will give you back health, a frozen clock will stop the timer for a while, gold coins can be used to buy vehicles like submarines or buggies from certain characters.

Keywords
amigaplatformercore designmutation software
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy