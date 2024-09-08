Doodlebug (1992, Amiga)

Doodlebug is a platformer developed by British company Mutation Software and published by British company Core Design.

You play an anthropomorphic bug called Doodlebug and you get the task from a king to rescue his daughter, Princess Lady Bug.

The game has five worlds which divide into three stages and a boss stage. In the normal stages, you just need to get to the exit within a time limit. To defeat enemies, Doodlebug can make a Sonic-like spin in the air. He can also through magical crayons and erasers at enemies. There are three kinds of crayons, and each leave behind a different item when used. Red crayons leave behind balloons, blue ones leave behind umbrellas and green ones potions. Picking up a balloon will make you fly upwards for a while or until you hit an obstacle. An umbrella will soften your next steep fall (you take damage if you fall from large heights), a potion gives you invincibility for a short time. An eraser works like a smart bomb and will hurt all enemies on screen. There is also a fifth item to collect, a clock, which will freeze all enemies for a few seconds. All five items are limited in supply and can be found in the stages.

There also a few other items. Hearts will give you back health, a frozen clock will stop the timer for a while, gold coins can be used to buy vehicles like submarines or buggies from certain characters.