EXPOSED: Tate Brothers in their Own Words w/ Common Sense Skeptic *WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT*

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop





MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah





Miles Franklin: Get access to Miles Franklin private price list – email them at [email protected] and tell them “Sarah Sent Me”





Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





Common Sense Skeptic joins the program to breakdown the allegations and indictments against the Tate brothers, the social media phenoms who have 40 million followers. He explains the lawsuits ongoing and we deconstruct the truth by looking at the best sources possible, the Tates themselves. We also share clips from the victims attorney and other witnesses. The show is an eye opening expose of the Tate brothers. You can follow the Common Sense Skeptic on his social media channels at https://www.youtube.com/@commonsenseskeptic or in Twitter/X at https://x.com/c_s_skeptic





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further





Show less