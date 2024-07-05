© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karmatic - Plug… and Go...ne (FULL VIDEO) [2024]
https://k-rmatic.bandcamp.com/
Video made with FL Studio ZGameEditor Visualizer plugin
Effect author credits:
HUD Image, HUD Text - Rado1
Youlean Kaleidoscope - Youlean
ReactiveFlow - Jph Wacheski http://jph_wacheski.itch.io/
Polyhedral Gears - Shane (converted by Youlean & StevenM) https://www.shadertoy.com/view/XtycR1
Combustible Clouds - Shane (converted by Youlean & StevenM) Adapted from: https://www.shadertoy.com/view/MscXRH
ImageSphereWarp - StevenM
FourCornerGradient - Cynex
Dubswitcher Jitter Glitch - Dubswitcher