Obvious, Stupid Tyrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tyranny: libs have this bizarre trait where they have to advertise it.
That must be a [revelation of the method] thing.
They cannot shut up.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 6 March 2024
https://rumble.com/v4hlhbx-trump-destroys-nikki-haley-across-the-country-ep.-2202-03062024.html