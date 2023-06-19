Making a Mockery of the 4th Amendment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite a well-documented pattern of lawlessness by the FBI, including a failure to comply with even the most modest reforms, the secret court charged with ensuring FISA surveillance is lawful has essentially given the FBI unlimited mulligans for all of its unconstitutional acts.
Path to Liberty: June 19, 2023