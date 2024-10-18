BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Morning Manna - Oct 18, 2024 - Matthew 25:1-13 - The Foolish & The Wise
6 views • 7 months ago

I am Also reminded that scripture confirms itself. Genesis 7:16 ,Matthew 25:10 It is very simple.

Thank you heavenly Father you alone deserve all the Glory and praise and honor and worship for ever and ever. In the name of Jesus Christ Name Amen .🙏    




Daniel 12

2And many who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake, some to everlasting life, but others to shame and everlasting contempt.a 3Then the wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens and those who lead many to righteousness will shine like the stars forever and ever.








Keywords
morning mannaoct 18 2024matthew 25 1 13 the foolish and the wise
