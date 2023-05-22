One of several strategies currently being deployed against the American people



The Cloward-Piven strategy was developed by Richard Cloward and Frances Piven in the 1960s. It outlines a strategy for radical social change by way of abusing the system to the point of destruction.





The primary goal of the Cloward-Piven strategy is to create a political and economic crisis that would destroy capitalism and lead to the implementation of a socialist system with a guaranteed income.





The strategy involves enrolling large numbers of people into the welfare system. As many people as it takes to overwhelm and strain the system until it collapses.





Everyone enrolled into the welfare system is also used as an army to carry out the destruction of the current system. They are registered to vote and instructed on how to vote. They are organized and mobilized and made to appear as grassroots organizations demanding more from the system.





The ideal outcome of the Cloward-Piven strategy is to collapse the current system. According to their theory, this will compel the government to implement a Universal Basic Income. Which would shift the US towards a more socialist system with increased government control over the economy.





Everyone is being encouraged to do it. Burn it Down is the new sexy ring.





In High School, they compare it to the American Revolution.





All of this explains the likes of AOC.





Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com

Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101

CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts

Minds: https://www.minds.com/insearchotruth/

Odysee referral link: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@InSearchOfTruth:7

Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth

Friendevu: https://friendevu.com/groups/InSearchOfTruth

Telegran: https://t.me/RealInSearchofTruth

Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/

Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)

Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin

https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link

Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:

https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V

Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:

https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w

Donations:

paypal.me/maddengd

CashApp: $maddengd

Venmo: @Greg-Madden-6

BTC: 3EtEDHLbFhRLLX23x9apuR1NCzCeLxoFqH

ETH: 0x351B56b794C1eBc1225b528CCc429f6a982502fa

ADA: DdzFFzCqrht8qjzD5dFZMgauUdwMr32soGu8Zu9seCeDzWpLeNHingXsnjWRN1QwxLhCZ5K7k23DNvBHsq7i5hC7TymaJ3YB545stMJb

DOT: 1hYA4xkZ8JNYWMYat2ybLY1sQjpvYzkahTSpHAv7QwAgsBU

XRP: raHt99qrXD5jUHnx8Vg2Gnjh74WeC9QYuR

PayID: maddengd.crypto

PayString: maddengd$paystring.crypto.com