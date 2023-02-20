Did Slavery Save Israel? (Exodus 1 & Intro) | God's Providence in Egypt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exodus is a wild ride following the enslavement, liberation, and development of a nation God promised to his friend, Abraham, as they learn what it means that YHWH is a God unlike those served by Egypt and the nations that would surround them in Canaan. In the first couple of chapters, we discover that women play an integral role in preserving God's intention and design for the family, and a Holy Nation.