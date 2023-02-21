© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Su-25 fighters in Combat action within Special Military Operation
💥 Ground-Attack Aviation crews launched air missile strikes at the military facilities and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
◽️ Missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes.
◽️ Once the strike was launched, the crews maneuvered, released heat flares, and returned to their airfield.
🔥 The airpower operation has resulted in the destruction of the AFU camouflaged fortified positions, and armored hardware.