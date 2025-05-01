The multiplayer Neil Young is also published by comedian Joe Rogan as a promotional designer on Spotify's podcast so many times, as he often intends to get used to it for the elite that causes it to be toxic. As the pseudo-music can be removed from the Spotify music, it reads, “O Joe Rogan or yo, there are no other songs on it.”

El Norme and Michael Jones the doctor was there.





Translated from Espanol:





El múltiple drogadicto Neil Young acusó públicamente al comediante Joe Rogan de promover desinformación en su podcast de Spotify sobre las kakunas, cuando este último intentaba hacer preguntas incómodas para la elite que te quiere intoxicado. Así es que el pseudo músico amenazó con quitar toda su música de Spotify diciendo "o Joe Rogan o yo, pero no podemos permanecer ambos".

El enorme E Michael Jones le dedica esta canción.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWeMN-t6KCQ





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9siaat





https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-68552631