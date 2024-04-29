NWO: Pharma insider says there was no COVID-19 pandemic; it was a US govt operation!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Sparemethelies





Sasha Latypova claims that the US government, which is the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, was behind the COVID-19 plannedemic and in reality, there was NO COVID-19 virus running around.





In the same way, those who took their poisonous vaccines showed their vaccine card or vaccine passports to security to enable them to enter the malls, restaurants or grocery stores to BUY and sell, those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday worship, will also be able to use some form of ID card or chip or "SUNday passport" to....BUY and sell.





What is going on with the vaccines and related health card or vaccine passport is simply a practice run or a test run for the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, to gauge people’s reaction. Why? Because the same principle will be applicable with the mark of the beast.





The Vatican and its minions are conditioning the minds of the masses to accept the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday worship IN THE SAME WAY, the masses are conditioned to accept the poisonous vaccine. The vaccine is physical poison. The mark of the beast is spiritual poison. Both lead to death.





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected].