© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ejlpl1505
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
Elon Musk made a deal with the Chinese Communist Party. That's why in his investment into Twitter, there is money from China. There's a portion of the money that's coming from CCP.
埃隆-马斯克与中国共产党达成了协议。这就是为什么在他对Twitter的投资中，有来自中国的钱。有一部分钱是来自中共的。