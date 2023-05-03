Magnetized Meat Found In Stores: NANOTECH In Food Supply Reacting To ELECTROMAGNETIC FIELDS

There is a plot afoot to infect meat, vegetables, and tobacco with mRNA technology.

Karen Kingston is here to talk about her viral video showing a magnet sticking to a package of grocery store meat.

Scientists are genetically altering photosynthesis in plants by stopping them from creating oxygen.

Our ecosystems are being hijacked by gene editing technologies that mimic biology.

Bill Gates is heavily invested in farmland and corn production.

The idea that people have a choice whether to inject themselves with mRNA tech is a psyop.

Our food supply has been and is being poisoned with nanotech.

War is no longer using armed forces to compel the enemy to submit but rather using all means available lethal and nonlethal to compel the enemy to accept one’s interest.

We are being compelled to accept mRNA tech which is a bioweapon against all lifeforms.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network