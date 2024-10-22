Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Doomsday Bed and Breakfast (Michaelangelo 3)

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E17 Doomsday Bed and Breakfast (Michaelangelo 3)



Using the guest bed to store the preps. This keeps me ready and saves space. Hope the idea serves you well. Hosting others might not be fun, but in a emergency, or special situation, it can make sense to do so.

Whether hosting others or living alone, the Michaelangelo spirit is the one who makes the house a home. While Leo does most of the housecleaning, Mikey does the bulk of carrying the moral of the team with the daily kitchening. When it comes time to eat, the cultivating, cooking, conserving, and cleanup, is all done with care, and a side of comedy, by Mikey.







Soundtrack

1 AJR = Karma

2 Skillet = Back from the Dead



