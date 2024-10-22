BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Doomsday Bed and Breakfast (Michaelangelo 3)
Sons of Adam
Sons of Adam
81 views • 7 months ago

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E17 Doomsday Bed and Breakfast (Michaelangelo 3)

    Michaelangelo music videos.  
    

    No documenting on the greater world problems here.  

    Using the guest bed to store the preps.  This keeps me ready and saves space.  Hope the idea serves you well. Hosting others might not be fun, but in a emergency, or special situation, it can make sense to do so.
    Whether hosting others or living alone, the Michaelangelo spirit is the one who makes the house a home.  While Leo does most of the housecleaning, Mikey does the bulk of carrying the moral of the team with the daily kitchening.  When it comes time to eat, the  cultivating, cooking, conserving, and cleanup, is all done with care, and a side of comedy, by Mikey.          
         
 
 
Soundtrack
1  AJR = Karma
2  Skillet = Back from the Dead

