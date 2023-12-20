Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesus is the Word of God from the beginning.
channel image
Blessed To Teach
450 Subscribers
13 views
Published 2 months ago

Whatever you ask in my name... Rev 19:13 He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called "The Word of God". Jesus is synonymous with the word of God. Your authority and power is in the Word of God.

#Askanditwillbegiven #TheWordofGod #authorityinchrist

Join Rick 6 Days a Week: https://mtr.cool/pptlqhzorz

Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket