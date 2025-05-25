This Saint News 5/25/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: Since Biden's cognitive decline has finally hit the mainstream I guess it's okay to talk about it but how is it that everyone knew about it except the mainstream? Are human beings operating at a frequency which is not in harmony with the universe? Trump does it again, another White House confrontation, this time with Ramaphosa of Suth Africa. Was the shooting outside of the Jewish museum meant to create sympathy for Israel? Bernie Sanders agrees Democrats are a threat to democracy. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
