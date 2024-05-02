© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: Economic Deception -2024
Revelation 18:23b AMPC
...for your businessmen were the great and prominent men of the earth, and by your magic spells and poisonous charm all nations were led astray (seduced and deluded).
#Vatican #Amazon #MarkoftheBeast #666 #Bezos #CIA #USA #app #BigPharma #drugs #humantrafficking #DarylLawsonLive