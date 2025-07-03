Glastonbury 2025

Pulp, Olivia Rodrigo, Gary Numan, Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette. 😎⭐

Pulp are a British rock band formed in Sheffield in 1978.

Olivia Rodrigo is an American singer-songwriter and actress.

Gary Numan, his commercial popularity peaked in the late 1970s and early 1980s with hits including "Are 'Friends' Electric?" and "Cars"

Rod Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

Alanis Morissette is a Canadian and American singer, songwriter, musician, and actress. Referred to as the "Queen of Alt Rock Angst.















