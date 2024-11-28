VERY BEST NO COST DIY XBOW STRING COCKING DEVICE ~ $7 TARGET

WARNING: MAKE SURE The BOARD Placed In The GROUND is At A SUFFICIENT ANGLE So XBOW Does Not Slide Up The Board When Cocking With The String !!!

When you get to be in Your Early 70's, Your Strength isn't like it use to be.

So I prayed for Wisdom from God About The Xbow Items in Video. First the Target was a Blessing Not having to Spend Piles of Money on them, Plus it Lasted Through 3 Hunting Seasons. Now this Morning I Prayed again for Wisdom to Make a Cocking Device for my new XP385. It is a Pretty Stout Bow when Pulling the String cocking Device. Was able to do it Several Times, But Very Difficult to say the least. Then God Gave me the Pattern to Make The Device in Video. WOW, What Ease and perfection made So Simple Yet Saving Me over $120 for some kind of Cranking Device.

Thank You LORD Jesus The Christ, I know I Know He's My Rock ~ A Mighty Fortress is He !!!

Be Blessed my Friends !!!





