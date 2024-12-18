The Wolverine - Heal Fast

The Wolverine is a powerful transdermal tool that can help you heal fast, detox more efficiently, manage joint issues, deal with inflammation and nerve damage, boost immune function, improve various skin issues including wrinkles, and so much more. Being our most powerful tool you will want to read its Protocol well and start slow but once you master The Wolverine you will have a renewed confidence in your ability to handle many common issues. Apply several drops to clean skin, spread it around but you do not need to rub it in, wait 15 minutes for full absorption. Expect minor irritation as it acts, to mitigate this apply C60 Your Face cream after 10 minutes. Clean the area afterwards if you plan to apply makeup etc. If you want to attempt the dunk method, ensure the vessel you are using is glass (no metals) and use only distilled water or one of our SuperWater colloids to create a powerful healing bath for your injuries. No more than 10 minutes at a time when using this method.

If you are using The Wolverine a water distiller is now essential, here is a link to our favorite one, also see our video on Water - The First Step:

