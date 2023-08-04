IS THE CLIMATE CRISIS REAL?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The public is still recovering from purposeful trauma and fear campaigns aimed to scare them into compliance during the COVID response, the same mechanism is now starting to push a ‘global boiling’ climate scare. This push by governments and media is seeing people question their motives.
#ClimateChange #IncandescentLightBulbs #GlobalGovernance