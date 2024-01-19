The Vilna Gaon Prophecy - Netanyahu is Mashiach Ben Yosef

Benjamin Netanyahu claims to be related to the lead Rabbinical leader The Vilna Gaon, otherwise known as Eliyahu ben Shlomo Zalman. The Gaon made a prophecy about 200 years ago about the events leading up to the Messiah's arrival. They have two Messiah's in this prophecy. The first is a man of war, the other brings in peace.
