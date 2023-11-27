BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I'M SO CONFUSED! Joe Rogan Motage: Discussing: Michelle Obama will win? CBDC's are good? Joe likes Universal Healthcare?
135 views • 11/27/2023

Here's a Joe Rogan Clip from back in the Good 'ol Days, when COVID was KING!  I think this Rogan Video Montage is a good example of how easily things can be taken out of context.  While speaking, Joe sometimes assumes the mindset of how people think, then verbally describes a person's manner of thinking.  That doesn't mean Joe agrees or endorses what he's talking about.  Please keep that in mind.

I don't take Medical Advice from brain-fried Canadian Rockstars, but I dig Niel Young's Music.  How'd Ottowa do with COVID and the Lockdowns, Niel? 

DISCLAIMER:  Burning the American Flag is truly a despicable act.  When Flag Burning in the United States is finally made illegal, what happens when Filmmakers want to recreate a Student-Protest Scene, outside of the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran, circa 1978?  You'll need to actually burn the American Flag, to realistically film the Scene, right?  Is that why so many Movies are filmed in Canada now?  They love burning American Flags in Canada too?  I'M SO CONFUSED!

vaccinationjoe bidenaidsmichelle obamalabjoe roganchinesevaxfauciccpvitaminseffectswuhanlaboratoryshotadversechina viruscovid 19ivermectinhorse pastebrian redbantony hinchcliffehydroxychloriquinne
