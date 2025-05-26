Emmanuel Macron abused by his husband, (oops, wife) - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Poor Emmanuel is being abused by his "wife." No wonder he's always looking for hugs from others—especially Zelensky.
Adding:
Macron Dismisses Viral Video Showing Wife Hitting Him: “We’re Just Joking Around”
French President Emmanuel Macron downplayed a video circulating online where his wife appears to slap him in the face, telling The Washington Post:
“My wife and I are just fooling around—it’s just a joke.”
The clip sparked ridicule on social media, with users mocking Macron and sarcastically suggesting he call a domestic violence hotline.