Remember this tyranny...

Revelation 18:23 ...for thy merchants were the great men of the earth;
for by thy sorceries ( Pharmakeia-the use or the administering of drugs)
were all nations deceived. The Bible tells us we are in the last days.
This final world system is using pharmacy to poison, destroy and enslave
all humanity.