Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 April 2024 Return
123 views • 04/20/2024

Part 3 of three videos of the city rally, this one covering the march from Vic Market back to Parliament House. The megaphone topics cover the poison jab, medical malpractice, political intrigue, even cloud seeding (especially following the recent Dubai flooding). There seems to be no limit to high level corruption. There is a place in this walk down Bourke Street where the megaphone sound is amplified into the crowd of shoppers in the Mall and this was exploited. 

freedomrallyhigh level corruptionmedical malpracticemelbourneamplifiedcloud seedingmegaphonepoison jabparliament housepolitical intriguevictoria marketbourke streetdubai flooding
