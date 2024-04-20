Melbourne Freedom Rally 20 April 2024 Return

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of three videos of the city rally, this one covering the march from Vic Market back to Parliament House. The megaphone topics cover the poison jab, medical malpractice, political intrigue, even cloud seeding (especially following the recent Dubai flooding). There seems to be no limit to high level corruption. There is a place in this walk down Bourke Street where the megaphone sound is amplified into the crowd of shoppers in the Mall and this was exploited.