Red Horse Rides on October Thirteenth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here is the link to my other video called, "The Crazy Islamic Version of Jesus Return."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nz8_WwAc0Y&t=26s&ab_channel=FreedFromEvil
Read about the real Jesus in the Bible today! Start with the book of John.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&version=NET
My website can be found here: MysteryBabylonExposed.com