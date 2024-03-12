A Russian Il-76 transport plane has crashed in Ivanovo near the Severny airfield in Russia

An Il-76 transport plane has crashed in Ivanovo near the Severny airfield. Based on the Internet footage, it appears that a fire in one of the engines caused the crash: the fire was put out, but the engine detached during the flight.

Preliminary information suggests that the crew attempted to make it to the runway but unfortunately were unsuccessful. A significant fire erupted at the crash site. The Ministry of Defense reports that the aircraft was carrying eight crew members and seven passengers.

The most probable cause appears to be a technical malfunction.

The plane's engine caught fire shortly after takeoff and it cruised for a few minutes before crashing just short of the airfield. The plane had eight crew and seven passengers on board at the time of the crash. Footage of it shows it to be a transport variant. Unfortunately the likelihood that there were survivors is extremely low.

A search and rescue party has been dispatched and an investigation into the causes has been launched.