A New Plandemic, More Immigration, Refusal To Certify Electors Brought To You By A Deep Seated HATRED For America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Delay of electors due to speaker's fight-https://www.brighteon.com/a122717d-b5ab-4e7a-b972-b94af5bc6805 Democrats try to overturn election-https://banned.video/watch?id=676ef95df94a9dc954e73550 https://www.unz.com/article/india-its-worse-than-you-think/ https://thegunwriter.substack.com/p/the-terror-of-a-wrongful-atf-raid?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=290341&post_id=153647765&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=rne00&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/12/27/read-and-heed-you-will-see-this-material-again-very-soon/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/12/28/israel-exposed-al-qaeda-israels-private-army/ Jay Dyer, club of rome and other destructive plans against US-https://banned.video/watch?id=676f2c1822dc3ff39aa8bfc9 https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/12/28/counter-jeethad/