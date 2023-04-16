Mel - vaccine injury--Dr. Campbell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thank you to Mel for sharing your sufferings to help other people.
Links to useful organisations
Jab Injuries Global: www.jabinjuriesglobal.com
Description: One of the world’s leading non-profit advocacy organisations for the Covid-19 vaccine injured. The purpose of Jab Injuries Global is to recognize and support the many people damaged by the Covid-19 vaccines.
Jab Injuries Australia (offshoot of Jab Injuries Global):
https://au.jabinjuriesglobal.com
One Humanity movement
www.onehumanitymovement.com
Description: An initiative started by Jab Injuries Global to provide the Covid-19 vaccine injured with compensation, healing and community support.
Coverse:
www.coverse.org.au
Description: COVERSE is an Australian public non-profit corporation, dedicated to improving support for Australian residents who have been injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.